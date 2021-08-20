Music-lovers will be transported to the iconic Hot Club de Paris when a performance takes place in Lichfield.

The Hub at St Mary’s will host the concert on 15th September.

A spokesperson said:

“Violinist Darin Qualls along with jazz illuminati from across the country will recreate the legendary gypsy jazz quartet and their hit tunes. “Step back in time to the crazy interwar age of jazz and visit the iconic Hot Club de Paris, where Stephane Grappelli and Django Reinhardt collided in an explosion of some of the greatest jazz ever created.” The Hub at St Mary’s spokesperson

Tickets are £19.50 and can be booked on The Hub at St Mary’s website.