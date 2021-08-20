Organisations will come together to help Afghan refugees settle in Lichfield and Burntwood, the leader of Lichfield District Council has said.

Doug Pullen

Cllr Doug Pullen has already pledged that the local authority would work with partners to offer a chance for some of those fleeing the conflict to resettle in the area.

It comes as thousands of Afghans who worked for coalition forces, including translators, look to flee the country.

The UK Government has pledged to resettle up to 20,000 refugees from Afghanistan, with 5,000 eligible in the first year.

Cllr Pullen said the council remained firmly committed to supporting resettlement efforts.

“We have all watched the distressing scenes in Afghanistan and the growing confusion and uncertainty about the freedom and safety of minority communities, women and girls. “Earlier in the year Lichfield District Council made a strong commitment to supporting efforts to re-settle Afghan interpreters and their families. “In the light of recent events that promise is needed now more than ever as we work with local partners to put plans in place to support all those from Afghanistan who are granted refugee status in the UK. “The resettlement process requires significant co-ordinated resources from a range of public service providers to ensure refugees are resettled safely and can integrate successfully into their new communities, but I am convinced that we have the will – and the skills – locally and across Staffordshire to do what is needed.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

The challenges facing those from Afghanistan who move to the UK will be complex, Cllr Pullen said, insisting it would take a multi-organisation approach to help those making a new home here.