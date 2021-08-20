Reg Smith

Lichfield City FC have completed the signing of former Chasetown and Brocton striker Reg Smith.

He will provide another attacking option for Ivor Green as the Trade Tyre Community Stadium side look to continue their unbeaten start to the campaign.

The City boss said:

“I’m delighted with this signing. Once he became available we moved quickly. “Reg is a proven goal scorer – his age and personality fits perfectly with the squad.” Ivor Green

City return to action tomorrow (21st August) when they travel to Evesham United in the Preliminary Round of the FA Cup.