Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s a superhero-themed charity fundraising event in Lichfield.

Children taking part in the Hero Walk

St Giles Hospice is looking for caped crusaders to take part in the Hero Walk at Beacon Park on 25th September.

People are encouraged to dress up as their favourite hero before tackling a 5km walk with a series of fun challenges along the way.

Zoe Wright, events manager at St Giles Hospice, said:

“We’re calling on our community to pull on their capes and show they care by walking for their hero. “Our Hero Walk has activities and entertainment for everyone. The fun begins at the hero hub, where all of our heroes will be assembling. You can enjoy games, refreshments and pose for some super family snaps before setting off on your activity adventure. “There are also awesome activities along the route to test your hero skills to the limit and a hero’s welcome awaits when you cross the finish line to collect your medal. “So please sign up to make memories in a mask and celebrate your own heroes – and by raising funds for St Giles as you go, you will become a hero of ours too.” Zoe Wright, St Giles Hospice

The 5km family walk and fun day will kick off at 11am, with a welcome speech at 11.30am before the walk starts at 12pm. Entry is £3 for under threes, £6 for under 16s, £10 for adults and £30 for a family ticket of two adults and two children. Dog sidekicks can take part for free.

Zoe added:

People taking part in the Hero Walk

“All heroes are encouraged to arrive in their costumes ready to leap into action and help raise funds for their local hospice. “If you’d like to take on the challenge in true hero style, St Giles capes can be pre-ordered or bought on the day for a £5 donation. “The entry fee only covers the administration cost of Hero Walk, but by asking friends and family to sponsor you, you will raise valuable funds to help us continue to provide care and support, free of charge, for patients and their families. “Raising £40 in sponsorship could pay for one hour of our advice and referrals team, £202 could pay for visits to a patient in their own home by our community nurses and £676 could pay for 24 hours of hospice care for a patient at the end of their life.” Zoe Wright, St Giles Hospice

For more information about the event visit www.stgileshospice.com/herowalk.