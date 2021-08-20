A digital speed indicator

New speed indicator devices have been installed on roads around Burntwood.

Two additional units have been put in place after Hammerwich Parish Council said the previous two had proven to be a success.

The speed indicator devices display how fast vehicles are travelling with either an angry or smiley face depending on the speed.

Cllr Vance Wasdell, chairman of Hammerwich Parish Council, said:

“I’m impressed with the response shown by drivers – public participation is the key and we seem to be getting it right. “Capitalising on our past experience we are pleased to make this investment as part of our road safety initiative.” Cllr Vance Wasdell, Hammerwich Parish Council

The new devices have been installed on Highfields Road and Hospital Road.