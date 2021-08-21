Chasetown FC shattered the FA Cup dreams of Staffordshire neighbours Uttoxeter Town as they smashed in seven goals without reply.
The visitors actually had their best chance in the opening minute, but from the moment The Scholars took the lead it was one-way traffic.
The opener came after seven minutes when visiting keeper Jack Tolley handled outside his area and Joey Butlin marked his return to the club by curling home a superb free kick.
It was 2-0 after a quarter of an hour as Liam Kirton fired home a left footer from inside the box.
On 22 minutes Chasetown extended their lead when Ryan Wynter powered home a header from a corner.
Jack Langston rattled the Uttoxeter post and then Wynter almost added his second only to be denied by a superb defensive header from Jack Derbyshire.
It took Chasetown just a minute of the second half to add to their goal tally when Kirton’s left wing cross eluded a defender and Butlin finished with aplomb from close range.
Langston headed home for 5-0 before substitute Harry Crook was brought down for a penalty. Butlin unselfishly passed up his hat trick opportunity and Crook converted the spot kick despite the best efforts of keeper Jack Tolley.
Despite the scoreline, Tolley made a string of superb second half saves before Langston side-footed number seven after a Kirton cut back in the final minute.