A new link-up between Lichfield RUFC and Leicester Tigers has been confirmed.

It will see a women’s Lichfield Leicester Tigers side compete in the Championship North 1 in the new season.

The partnership will see the team play at both Cooke Fields and Leicester’s Welford Road home.

Leicester Tigers chief executive Andrea Pinchen said:

“We have been determined to come out of the pandemic a better club, and that means a club for all. “We have had a good relationship with Lichfield over many years and their influence on the women’s game has been massive, not least in developing numerous internationals including Vicky Macqueen, Emily Scarratt and Heather Fisher. “Lichfield will be fantastic advisors on our journey and we will work with them at all levels to ensure their legacy continues and more women and girls take up the game. “We can’t wait to see Lichfield Leicester Tigers in action while continuing to develop the women’s and girls’ game across our region with clubs, schools and universities.” Andrea Pinchen, Leicester Tigers

After a long history of operating at the highest level, Lichfield missed out on a place in the top league of the women’s game when it was restructured in 2018, but have since consistently operated at the top of the Championship and have another team playing at Level 3.

Roz Jermine, head of ladies’ rugby at Lichfield, said: