Work to build a new traffic island and access road for a housing development in Lichfield has been completed.
The work at Claypit Lane and Fosseway Lane was carried out by Staffordshire County Council’s highways teams and funded by the developer.
The project, completed yesterday (20th August), will allow access to the new Taylor Wimpey development and also included improvements to pavements, road markings and signage.
Cllr David Williams, cabinet member for highways and transport at Staffordshire County Council, said:
“This is an important scheme for the area, being funded by the developers, that will provide access to the new housing development.
“It’s great news that the work has been completed on time and within budget and I’m sure people who use the road will notice a real difference.
“Throughout the project, crews have worked hard to get the work done as efficiently as possible and to minimise any disruption.
“I’d like to thank drivers, cyclists and pedestrians for their patience whilst the road was closed, which allowed the work to be carried out safely.”Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council
Ohhh such wonderful news access to the monstrous housing estate is now complete !!! Let’s all celebrate this exciting news even more cars can now clog up our roads and no doubt they are all from outside the Lichfield area ? Nothing like local houses for local people? Their idea of local is Birmingham people who don’t want to live there anymore let’s all move to Lichfield it’s a small little quaint town with fields and grass !!!
