Work to build a new traffic island and access road for a housing development in Lichfield has been completed.

The work at Claypit Lane and Fosseway Lane was carried out by Staffordshire County Council’s highways teams and funded by the developer.

The project, completed yesterday (20th August), will allow access to the new Taylor Wimpey development and also included improvements to pavements, road markings and signage.

Cllr David Williams, cabinet member for highways and transport at Staffordshire County Council, said: