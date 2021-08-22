A Lichfield retailer is launching new bags of discounted food in a bid to prevent items from going to waste.

Central England Co-op has teamed up with Too Good To Go

Central England Co-op is offering their ‘Magic Bags’ as part of a link-up with Too Good To Go.

The launch comes after a six-week trial earlier this year, with the retailer hoping it will reduce the amount of products that would otherwise go to waste.

The Too Good To Go app lists businesses with unsold food – and it will now include the £4 bags which contain at least £12 worth of items.

Claire Koziol, from Central England Co-op, said:

“Through our partnership with FareShare Midlands we have a great process in place for the distribution of ‘best before’ products that have reached the end of their shelf life but can still be utilised by the projects FareShare supports across our communities. “That, however, still leaves ‘use by’ products that ultimately would have to go in the bin, as despite stores using the reduced to clear process there inevitably will still be waste. That is where Too Good To Go can really help. “These products are still high-quality items that customers want, and it is a great solution if people are able to utilise them the same day or can freeze them to use them at a later date. “The results of the trial showed us how successful this could be and therefore we are excited to roll-out the scheme across all our stores to give our customers and members the opportunity to get some delicious food at a fraction of the price it would usually be. “At the same time, we forecast it could save almost 230,000 meals going to waste each year.” Claire Koziol, Central England Co-op

The free Too Good To Go app can be downloaded from mobile app stores.

Paschalis Loucaides, from Too Good To Go, said: