Where the Wild Things Grow

An exploration of so-called “wild ruins” will be on offer at the Lichfield Literature Festival.

David Hamilton, author of Where the Wild Things Grow, will kick off the event at 9.45am on 9th September at The Hub at St Mary’s.

The festival runs until 12th September and includes writers such as Raffi Berg, Ben Aitken, Anna Levin and Rachel Morris.

A spokesperson said:

“Join David as he brings Britain’s extraordinary history and prehistory alive through its most beautiful hidden sites and wild ruins. “Hear how the author pieced together and gained access to over 550 wild or lesser-known places for his two books. “This event is perfect for anyone looking to create their own adventures, as well as those with an interest in photography, walking, history or families looking for new places to explore.” Lichfield Literary Festival spokesperson

Tickets are £10 and can be booked on the Lichfield Literary Festival website.