A rugby club in Burntwood has been given a grant of £1,000 to improve security after travellers set up camp on pitches.

Burntwood Town Council has given the money to Burntwood RUFC to help prevent any further situations at The Sportsway.

Cllr Darren Ennis, chairman of the council's community and partnership committee, said:

“Over the last few days, the community has pulled together to work closely with Burntwood RUFC and the authorities to help with the removal of the travellers and the impact of the incursion on the club. “We are happy to help contribute to the clean up and to make the site more secure and help against future visits from travellers. “We see the great work the club and Little Owl Childcare do from this location and it’s great to be in a position to give them some help. “This lets them keep this amazing work going.” Cllr Darren Ennis, Burntwood Town Council

Councillor Susan Woodward, leader of the town council, added: