The final edition of a series of performances in Lichfield city centre will take place this weekend.

The Summer Sundaes initiative by The Hub at St Mary’s has taken place on Market Square in recent weeks, with the final edition on 29th August.

It will include family-friendly activities, music and dance.

The day kicks off with family archery at 10am and 11am, while Whimsy will be bringing dance theatre for youngsters to Market Square at 10.30am, 11.30am and 1pm.

Words and Music by Let Me In

At 1.30pm, Words and Music by Let Me In will see local wordsmiths and musicians including Emily Galvin, Maya Yenn and Nathan De Giorgi showcase original material and unique covers created over the past 18 months.

The event is rounded off at 4pm with the jazz sounds of The Nick Dewhurst Trio.

The Hub’s creative director Anthony Evans said:

“With Summer Sundaes we set out to let people know what The Hub is all about. Even though the weather has not been too kind to us, they have been successful events and we’re looking forward to some more fantastic entertainment this weekend.” Anthony Evans, The Hub at St Mary’s

For more details visit www.thehubstmarys.co.uk.