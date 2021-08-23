Members of Lichfield Camera Club will meet in person next month – the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

They will hear a lecture entitled Images from Whitby to the Himalayan Peaks from David Cudworth at Lichfield Methodist Centre on 1st September.

The group meets at the venue every Wednesday at 7.45pm.

Chairman Darron Matthews said:

“The club aims to give anyone with an interest in photography an opportunity to share and develop their skills. “This year we shall be offering a mentoring scheme so that members can have individual support tailored to their ability and interests.” Darron Matthews, Lichfield Camera Club

During the pandemic, members’ photography was often restricted to the local area or to subjects that could be shot at home, but this didn’t prevent them capturing a range of images: