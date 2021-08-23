Lichfield City FC and Chasetown FC have discovered who they will face in the FA Cup First Qualifying Round.

They have been drawn at home against Nuneaton Borough and Barwell respectively – both from the Southern League Premier Central – on the 4th September.

Victory will secure a place in the next round and £2,250 in prize money.

Chasetown will be hoping to embark on another historic run in the competition, with previous appearances against the likes of Cardiff City and Oldham Athletic.

Lichfield will look to spring yet another upset after they saw off Evesham in the last round.

This time round they’ll take on a Nuneaton Borough side who ply their trade in a league featuring the likes of Tamworth, Russell Olympic, Stourbridge and Hednesford Town.