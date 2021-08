The new market in Burntwood. Picture: Burntwood Town Council

Preparations are taking place for the second producers’ market in Burntwood.

The event will take place at Sankey’s Corner from 9.30am to 2pm on 12th September.

The first running of the market was hailed a success after it took place earlier this month.

The events are being organised as part of a pilot scheme to judge whether or not demand exists for a more permanent market in the town.

Anyone interested in taking up a stall can email info@bertandgerts.co.uk.