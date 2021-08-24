Coronavirus vaccination card

Young people aged 16 and 17 in Lichfield are being urged to take up their Covid-19 vaccine.

It is being offered at Whitemoor Lakes between 10am and 1pm today (24th August).

It is open to all over 16s, but those under 18 must take proof of ID with them.

Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council cabinet support member for public health, said: