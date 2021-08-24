Young people aged 16 and 17 in Lichfield are being urged to take up their Covid-19 vaccine.
It is being offered at Whitemoor Lakes between 10am and 1pm today (24th August).
It is open to all over 16s, but those under 18 must take proof of ID with them.
Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council cabinet support member for public health, said:
“The clinic is a chance for 16 and 17-year-olds in Lichfield to get their first jab of the Pfizer vaccine immediately instead of waiting for their invitation from the NHS.
“The vaccine is safe and effective, and is the best way for young people to protect themselves, their friends and their families.
“While the younger a person is the lower their overall risk from Covid, young adults can still get Covid and long Covid, when symptoms of the disease persist for an extended period.
“The latest figures for England show people aged 18 to 34 now make up more than a fifth of those admitted to hospital with the virus, four times higher than at the peak last winter – and most of those are unvaccinated.”Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council
