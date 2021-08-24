A Lichfield market trader is celebrating the 70th anniversary of his family’s business operating in the city.

Cllr Robert Yardley with Simon Davies

Simon Davies continues to hold a stall on Market Square, following in the footsteps of his grandparents Cyril and Charlotte Davies who began selling brassware in 1951 before switching to clothing in 1956.

His parents, Alan and Joan Davies, were recruited into the family business following the death of his grandfather, before Simon began trading in 1981.

Three generations of the family continued to work alongside each other on both market days until the death of his grandmother in 1990 aged 86.

Simon, now a sole trader, continues to trade in ladies clothing on Fridays and Saturdays, having taken a step upmarket by specialising in Italian and French designs.

“It’s been great to trade in Lichfield and be a part of ‘the Davies Dynasty’ for all these years. “I remember serving someone whose parents bought their school uniforms from us 40 years ago. ” Although many markets are suffering a drop in trade in these difficult times, Lichfield seems to have bucked the trend, proving popular with customers who value the high-quality goods and service provided by the market traders.” Simon Davies

The Mayor of Lichfield, Cllr Robert Yardley, made a presentation to Simon on 20th Agust to mark the 70 years of trading.

A Lichfield City Council spokesperson said: