Final preparations are underway for the 25th anniversary running of the Lichfield 10k road race.

Lichfield 10k 25th anniversary medals

Participants for both the main race and the 2k family fun run are open until 3rd September.

A spokesperson said:

“This is our 25th anniversary race and despite so many others having to cancel, we are extremely proud of the work we’ve put in to make the race happen this year.” Lichfield 10k spokesperson

The race is managed by volunteers from Lichfield Running Club and raises money for local charities and good causes, including Saxon Hill Academy.

Details on how to enter are available online.