Police are trying to trace a motorbike stolen in Burntwood.

It was taken at around 2am yesterday (23rd August) from Derry Drive.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“Two male offenders wearing black motorcycle helmets sawed through a security chain and stole a Yamaha Tracer two-tone red motorcycle, registration BN21 KTV.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

If you think you can help us with any information regarding this matter please contact Staffordshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 0050 of the 23/08/21.