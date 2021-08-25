Police are trying to trace two bogus workmen who scammed a man in Stonnall out of £160.

They visited an address on Main Street on Friday (20th August) and duped a resident into purchasing a fence.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“Two males approached the victim and they had duped him into parting with £160 before starting any work, claiming that they would return the following day – but they did not. “One of the suspects was a white male, approximately 6ft tall, wearing a visor and boots.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 192 of 2oth August.