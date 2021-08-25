An author will be discussing her historical novel set in the city during a talk at the Lichfield Literature Festival.

Dr Jane O’Connor

Dr Jane O’Connor will be at The Hub at St Mary’s at 12.45pm on 9th September.

Her book, The Trial of Gwen Foley, features locations across the city including the Lichfield Guildhall and The King’s Head pub.

Set in 1723, it tells the tale of a woman accused of being witch and a race against time to save her from the hangman’s noose.

“I live near Lichfield and love the history and beauty of the city. “I was inspired to write the novel as I am fascinated by the history of witchcraft and how such dangerous beliefs often affected the lives of women who were perceived as different.” Dr Jane O’Connor

Admission to the talk at the Lichfield Literature Festival is on a pay what you can basis on the day. Spaces can be reserved online.