Civic leaders have been bowled over after a fundraising event raised more than £1,500 for charities.

Cllr Robert Yardley with head brewer Mike Price, Sheriff Peter Hitchman and the Sheriff’s Lady Pat Peters

The beer and skittles evening was hosted by Cllr Robert Yardley, Mayor of Lichfield, and Peter Hitchman, the Sheriff of Lichfield at the Guildhall. It was supported by Brewhouse and Kitchen who donated a cask of Gatehouse ale.

It was the first civic fundraising event held at the venue since the start of the pandemic.

A Lichfield City Council spokesperson said: