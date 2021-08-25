Civic leaders have been bowled over after a fundraising event raised more than £1,500 for charities.
The beer and skittles evening was hosted by Cllr Robert Yardley, Mayor of Lichfield, and Peter Hitchman, the Sheriff of Lichfield at the Guildhall. It was supported by Brewhouse and Kitchen who donated a cask of Gatehouse ale.
It was the first civic fundraising event held at the venue since the start of the pandemic.
A Lichfield City Council spokesperson said:
“The evening proved to be a great success – more than £1,500 was raised for We Love Lichfield and Friends 2 Friends.”Lichfield City Council spokesperson