Eligible businesses in Lichfield and Burntwood are being reminded that support is still available to help them deal with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Small and micro-businesses in the leisure, events, and hospitality sectors, and associated supply chains, are being encouraged to apply for funding via the Government’s Additional Restrictions Grant scheme.

Companies can be awarded a one-off payment of £11,471.44.

Cllr Iain Eadie, cabinet member for economic development at Lichfield District Council, said:

“While it is fantastic to see venues and premises re-opening and footfall increasing we know there are a lot of businesses still struggling with financial pressures brought about as a result of Covid-19 trading restrictions. “We currently have grant funding available targeted at leisure, hospitality and events businesses and are really keen to hear from any that think they may be eligible and want to benefit. “We’ve already allocated over £80,000 but would like to see more businesses come forward.” Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council

To be eligible businesses must not have received support from previous financial support packages administered by Lichfield District Council.

Information about the Additional Restrictions Grant and an application form are available at www.lichfielddc.gov.uk.