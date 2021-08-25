Chasetown FC left Sutton Coldfield Town’s Coles Lane stadium with a point – but will feel they could have snatched all three.

Action from Sutton Coldfield Town v Chasetown. Picture: Louise Yates

The first half was one-way traffic as The Scholars looked to make the breakthrough, with Connor Haddaway’s effort over the top on 34 minutes the best of the chances.

Jack Langston had the best chance of the second period, with a strike narrowly wide of the post midway through the half.

Chasetown’s hopes were boosted when Sutton’s Jordan Francis saw red after flying into a tackle from behind.

But it wasn’t to be as both sides were forced to settle for a 0-0 draw.