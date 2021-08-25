Toddlers will be able to experience theatre for the first time as a show created especially for them comes to Lichfield.

POP!. Picture: 247 Industries

POP! is an interactive production by Tiny Light Theatre designed for children aged up to three, featuring puppets and magic.

There will be performances at The Hub at St Mary’s at 10am, 12pm and 2pm on 8th September.

The Hub’s creative director Anthony Evans said:

“During lockdown, The Hub engaged with the Lichfield 2020 Babies Group and it became clear that parents wanted to give their pre-school children theatre experiences, so these performances have been planned in conjunction with them. “We’re delighted that The Hub can be give future arts audiences their first experiences of live theatre.” Anthony Evans, The Hub at St Mary’s

Admission to the show for one adult and one infant is £9 with additional tickets costing £5. To book visit www.thehubatstmarys.co.uk.