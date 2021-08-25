An alleyway in Lichfield city centre has been temporarily closed.
Lichfield District Council said work was being carried out on the link between Market Street and the Bird Street car park.
A spokesperson said it would remain closed today (25th August) and tomorrow.
“We’ve closed the footpath so we can upgrade the lighting to make it safer at night.”Lichfield District Council spokesperson
Good to see some lighting in this alleyway at last. When the council have finished fixing this, perhaps they could find out where the wrought iron archway that used to be at the the end of The
Tanneries has got to, and put that back where it belongs.
