Police are searching for a van stolen in Burntwood.

The white Fiat Ducato vehicle was taken from Prospect Road between 5pm on 19th August and 9am and 23rd August.

It has ‘Green Thumb and Lawn Makeover’ signage on it with the registration number CX20 XAT.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 0154 of 23rd August.