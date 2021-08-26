Police are trying to trace a bike that was stolen from a shed in Alrewas.

It was taken from Exchange Road between 10am on 22nd August and 3pm on 26th August.

PCSO Tracy Horton, from Staffordshire Police, said:

“To gain entry the padlocks on the rear gate were forced open, along with the locks on the shed. “A green Lapierre Audacio 55cm flat bar bike was stolen along with accessories including an Altura saddle bag.” PCSO Tracy Horton, Staffordshire Police

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 489 of 26th August.