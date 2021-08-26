Lichfield City FC will look to follow up their FA Cup heroics as they embark on a Bank Holiday weekend league double header.

Ivor Green’s men go into the weekend on the back of a victory over Evesham United to set up a tie with Nuneaton Borough next month.

But before then, City will look to continue their bright start to life in the Midland Football League Premier Division.

They entertain Lye Town on 28th August before taking on Boldmere St Michaels on Bank Holiday Monday. Both games kick off at 3pm.