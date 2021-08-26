The footpath alongside the A38 at Streethay. Picture: Google Streetview

People are being asked for their views on the impact of a temporary footpath closure as part of HS2 construction work.

The route – just after the Streethay slip road on to the northbound carriageway of the A38 – will be diverted under the proposals, adding an additional 20 metres to the path.

As part of the process, an assessment is being carried out by consulting and engineering firm Systra about the impact the move will have on people who, walk, cycle or ride horses in the area.

“The closure will have an impact on existing pedestrian and cyclist movements, with approximately 200 metres of the existing footway being temporarily closed. “A route diversion is therefore proposed. “As part of the design process we are undertaking a walking, cycling and horse riding assessment in order to establish the impact the proposals will have on these types of users.” Emma Howell, Systra

No dates have yet be confirmed for when closures of the A38 and the slip road will be necessary to allow the controversial high speed rail line to be constructed.

HS2 bosses said last week that no final decision had been made after rumours of a year -long closure circulated.

The company behind the consultation over the footpath said it was only seeking views on the proposed diversion.

“This invitation to comment relates solely to the movement of pedestrians, cyclists and horse riders – it is not a forum within which to raise comments concerning the merits of HS2.” Emma Howell, Systra

People can take part in the consultation by completing the form below and returning it to ehowell@systra.com before 16th September.