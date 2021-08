Additional timeslots have been opened up for a light and sound display at Lichfield Cathedral.

The Great Exhibition at Lichfield Cathedral

The Great Exhibition, created by Luxmuralis, showcases the work of scientists through the ages.

It runs until 30th August, but organisers say they have now added more opportunities for people to visit the display.

“Due to popular demand, we have released timeslots at 8pm and 8.15pm due to popular demand.” Lichfield Cathedral spokesperson

People can book tickets online.