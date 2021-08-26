A group of nine medals given to a veteran of the Operation Market Garden in Arnhem will be sold at auction in Lichfield next month.

John Johnstone’s medals

An “exemplary” soldier who served his country for almost 25 years in the Army, John Johnstone was a qualified specialist parachutist and completed many Army courses including tank commander training.

Swing-mounted on a wearing bar, his medals are:

1939-45 Africa, Italy, France and Germany Stars

Defence & War medals (un-named as issued)

General Service Medal with Bar, Palestine 1945-48, and Mentioned in Dispatches laurel leaf fitted to ribbon, named 1876625 Cpl J.J.N. Johnstone RE (Royal Engineers)

Queen’s Coronation Medal 1953 (un-named)

Regular Army LSGC Medal, named 1876625 Sgt J.J.N. Johnstone RE.

The archive – which will be sold by Richard Winterton Auctioneers on 6th September – also includes cap badges, photographs and military certificates.

He enlisted with the Royal Engineers aged 16 in 1939, before volunteering for the airborne forces in 1942 – a move which saw him drop into German-occupied Holland on a glider in 1944.

Three airborne divisions were tasked with seizing bridges across the major rivers in a bid to deploy the Allies into Germany. It was a bold plan which was supposed to end World War Two in Europe, but turned into the last major defeat suffered by the British Army during the conflict..

Johnstone served throughout the siege before being evacuated over the Rhine – one of only 71 men from his 194-strong unit to make it out.

John Johnstone

Nick Thompson, militaria specialist at Richard Winterton Auctioneers, said:

“Johnstone and his unit were supplementing the 1st Parachute Brigade and, despite valiant efforts to capture and hold the bridge at Arnhem, the mission failed. “He was fortunate to be evacuated from the town in a daring operation at night which saw lots of British and Allied men get away from under the eyes of the Germans and across the Rhine to relative safety.” Nick Thompson

After the war, Johnstone went to Palestine with the army and was mentioned in dispatches for actions in the conflict.

He retired from the army on 23rd December 23 1963.

“This group represents the finest in the traditions of the British fighting soldier.” “Groups to Arnhem do not come to market very often.” Nick Thompson

The lot is expected to fetch up to £350 at auction. Other items in the sale include a group of medals issued to special forces trooper Roger Tattersall.