One of the country’s leading jazz trombone players gave a masterclass in providing good time music and a party atmosphere when he appeared at Lichfield Arts’ 30th Blues and Jazz Festival.

Dennis Rollins with the Nick Dewhurst Band

Backed by the talented Nick Dewhurst band, Dennis Rollins played a number of original compositions and some songs from the pop arena.

With Nick Dewhurst on guitar, trumpet and arrangements, Sam Craig on saxophone, Charlie Bates on piano, bassist Tom Moore, drummer Carl Hemmingsley and saxophonist Beth Fisher, the ensemble started off with an interesting take on Calvin Harris’ Bonkers.

Other pop hits included such songs as Moloko’s Sing it Back, and Pink’s Get the Party Started.

Nick Dewhurst’s music included old favourites such as Gibraltar Rock, which featured a finger shredding guitar solo, while Heatwave showed the funk instincts of the band. They also performed newer material, such as Follow The Fox and the new-wave sounds of Break The Circuit.

They encored with a fitting One For Dennis which showed the band and their guest in exhilarating form, which was greatly appreciated by the very lively audience.