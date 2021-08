Police have released CCTV footage of a man they want to speak to in connection with harassment incidents in Stonnall and Shenstone.

A still photo of the individual was originally released earlier this month.

But officers have now released video footage in a bid to identify the man.

#APPEAL #CCTV Do you recognise this man?



Officers are looking to speak to him in relation to an on-going investigation into incidents of harassment in the Stonnall and Shenstone areas.



If you have any information please call 101 and quote 738 of 2 August. pic.twitter.com/vpXcYTIgyH — Lichfield Police (@LichfieldPolice) August 25, 2021

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 738 of 2nd August.