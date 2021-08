Lichfield City FC’s next FA Cup game is to be broadcast live by the BBC.

The First Qualifying Round clash will see Ivor Green’s men entertain Nuneaton Borough.

The tie on 4th September has now been chosen as the live fixture by the national broadcaster.

The BBC will show the clash online, via the red button and on the BBC iPlayer.

City secured their place in the tie after impressive wins against Stourport Swifts and Evesham United.