Final preparations are taking place for the return of the Lichfield Proms in Beacon Park.

The British Police Symphony Orchestra performing at the Lichfield Proms in Beacon Park

The free event takes place in Beacon Park on 4th September.

The fun gets underway from 6pm when Eureka Jazz take to the stage, before The British Police Symphony Orchestra take over at 7.30pm.

Musical highlights include the themes from 2001 Space Odyssey, James Bond and Monty Python’s Flying Circus, as well as Nimbus 2000 from Harry Potter and The Philosopher’s Stone and a medley from The Sound of Music.

Dr Richard Jenkinson, British Police Symphony Orchestra’s musical director, said:

“We wanted to bring something for everyone after such a lengthy absence and difficult times. “We are truly excited to bring live music back onto the stage once again.” Dr Richard Jenkinson, The British Police Symphony Orchestra

Soprano Claire Prewer will sing You Raise Me Up and the tenor Anando Mukerjee will perform Nessun Dorma, before they team up for the Love Duet from Madame Butterfly.

The night will be brought to a close with a firework finale and proms anthems, including Land of Hope and Glory.

Cllrr Iain Eadie, cabinet member responsible for parks at Lichfield District Council, said:

“We’re looking forward to welcoming everyone to our 22nd Lichfield Proms, and the audience will be in for a treat with a musical programme that includes film scores, popular classical music and opera, along with all the proms anthems we know and love. “Thanks to a collaboration with Ibiza Proms, this year our event will feature a new stage and an improved sound system. “We’re also changing the layout, moving the gazebos back to allow everyone to spread out more on the night. We’ll also be encouraging everyone to wear face coverings in busy areas and to use the hand sanitiser that will be available.” Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council

For more details on the Lichfield Proms in Beacon Park visit www.lichfielddc.gov.uk/lichfieldproms.