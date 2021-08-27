Val Stones

Stars of the Great British Bake Off will be heading to the city for the Lichfield Food Festival over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Louise Williams and Val Stones will appear on Sunday (29th August), while Terry Hartill, Steven Carter-Bailey and Mark Lutton will be at the event on Bank Holiday Monday.

They will appear at the cookery theatre in the Three Spires Shopping Centre.

The Lichfield Food Festival runs from 9am to 5pm from 28th to 30th August. It will also feature stalls packed with tasty treats and displays from local chefs.

For more details, visit the event Facebook page.