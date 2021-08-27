The latest phase of work to complete the final section of Lichfield’s Southern Bypass has got underway.

Roadworks taking place at the Shortbutts Lane junction. Picture: Google Streetview

The £17.5million project will link theA5127 Birmingham Road with the A5206 London Road.

It has included building an underpass beneath the Cross City railway line.

Surfacing of the junction of Upper St John Street, Tamworth Road and London Road is taking place over the next fortnight and will be a major step towards completion of the project.

The resurfacing will also extend along Upper St John Street to include the Borrowcop Lane junction.

From 31st August until 9th September, the sections will be closed overnight from 7pm until the early hours of the morning from August 31 until September 9. The team will make every effort to reduce the works period.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport, Cllr David Williams, said:

“The final phase of the Lichfield Southern Bypass is nearing completion which is great news. “This is a huge project for Lichfield and Staffordshire – it will make a big difference to the city and spur its future growth. “We look forward to reduced congestion in the city centre, improved traffic flow and new homes. Work has continued at pace and safely through the pandemic period which is a credit to the project team. “Unfortunately, this latest phase will involve some road closures and so we would like to thank people for their patience and apologise for any inconvenience.” Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council

Traffic control gatemen will be operating at each of the closure points on London Road, Upper St John Street and Tamworth Road to allow residents access to properties.