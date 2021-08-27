Rotarians in Lichfield have rallied round to help support people hit by the earthquake in Haiti.

Around 2,000 people have died in the incident with thousands of homes destroyed.

Members of The Rotary Club Lichfield raised £700 to pay for a shelter emergency box which contains a tent for up to 10 people, bedding, a cooking stove and other essentials.

The club’s president Mike Castree said:

“We are just adding a little extra help to those in desperate need.” Mike Castree

More details about The Rotary Club Lichfield are available online.