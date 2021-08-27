Maud West

The story of a female detective who worked at the beginning of the last century is to be explored at an event at the Lichfield Literature Festival.

Historical researcher and author Susannah Stapleton will discuss her book The Adventures of Maud West, Lady Detective at The Hub at St Mary’s on 9th September.

Maud ran her detective agency in London for more than 30 years after starting her career in 1905, with her exploits grabbing headlines around the world.

A spokesperson added:

“But beneath the public persona, she was forced to hide vital aspects of her own identity in order to thrive in a class-obsessed and male-dominated world. “And – as Susannah Stapleton reveals – she was a most unreliable witness to her own life.”

Susannah will be in conversation with festival programmer Helen Emery for the event. Tickets are £10 and can be booked online.