A local author will discuss how digital technology is making people think differently about who they are at a Lichfield Literature Festival event.

Tracey Follows

Tracey Follows will talk about her book The Future of You at The Hub at St Mary’s on 9th September.

A spokesperson said:

“In our digital, data-driven world, Facebook gets a say in verifying who we are, science can alter our biology, and advances in AI are revolutionising not only how we interact online but with the physical world around us. “Understanding and defining ourselves is becoming confusing but, as Tracey argues, it is possible to embrace this new era of transformation while preserving our autonomy.” Lichfield Literary Festival spokesperson

Tickets are £10 and can be booked online.