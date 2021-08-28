James Beeson. Picture: Lichfield City FC

Lichfield City FC picked up another victory to continue their unbeaten start to the season – but they had their goalkeeper to thank for securing the win against Lye Town.

James Beeson pulled off a string of saves to ensure Ivor Green’s men came away from their Midland Football League Premier Division tie victorious.

It was Lye who made the early running in the game, forcing the City stopper into what would be the first of a number of saves throughout the afternoon.

But Lichfield weathered the storm to get their noses in front with their first attack of the half when Luke Childs, Max Dixon and Reg Smith combined to create a chance which Jack Edwards lashed home.

Beeson continued to keep the visitors at bay at the other end before City repeated their goalscoring trick with Edwards turning creator this time with a delivery for Dixon to volley home.

Despite the two goal deficit, Lye continued to look threatening, striking the upright with one effort and finding Lichfield’s keeper on hand to thwart them several times before the half-time whistle.

Any hopes the visitors might have had of Beeson’s efforts being a one half phenomenon were dashed early in the second half when he produced another fine save to push a deflected shot away from danger.

When he wasn’t saving shots, City’s stopper was continuing to thwart Lye’s attempts to carve out chances with commanding keeping as well as sweeping up behind the back line on occasions as well.

Dixon forced a smart save at the other end as Lichfield looked to add a third, but the additional cushion wasn’t needed as the hosts saw out the game to earn another three points in what has been an impressive start to the season.