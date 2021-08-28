A Lichfield retailer is supporting a summer campaign urging shoppers to treat staff with respect.

As part of Usdaw’s Freedom From Fear campaign, Central England Co-op is promoting the initiative with posters in store outlining how people can sign a petition calling for a new law to better protect retail workers.

Research has revealed that nine out of 10 retail workers have been verbally abused in the last 12 months and one in 10 have been physically attacked.

Central England Co-op said it had seen eight major incidents in its stores this year, ranging from staff being threatened with knives to being punched in the head by customers.

Craig Goldie, from Central England Co-op, said:

“We are pleased to be able to support the Usdaw Freedom From Fear campaign. “We hope people see the posters in store, respect our valued colleagues and also sign the petition to ensure new laws are put in place to better protect them. “This has been something we have long campaigned for and this week-long campaign is a great way of continuing to talk about this really important issue.” Craig Goldie, Central England Co-op

People can back the campaign and support the petition by visiting www.usdaw.org.uk/petition.