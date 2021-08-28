A Lichfield retailer is supporting a summer campaign urging shoppers to treat staff with respect.
As part of Usdaw’s Freedom From Fear campaign, Central England Co-op is promoting the initiative with posters in store outlining how people can sign a petition calling for a new law to better protect retail workers.
Research has revealed that nine out of 10 retail workers have been verbally abused in the last 12 months and one in 10 have been physically attacked.
Central England Co-op said it had seen eight major incidents in its stores this year, ranging from staff being threatened with knives to being punched in the head by customers.
Craig Goldie, from Central England Co-op, said:
“We are pleased to be able to support the Usdaw Freedom From Fear campaign.
“We hope people see the posters in store, respect our valued colleagues and also sign the petition to ensure new laws are put in place to better protect them.
“This has been something we have long campaigned for and this week-long campaign is a great way of continuing to talk about this really important issue.”Craig Goldie, Central England Co-op
People can back the campaign and support the petition by visiting www.usdaw.org.uk/petition.
Its important that every incident like those cited is reported to the police and staff provided with support. The victims dont just go home after and by the next day have got over it. For some that abuse whether physical or verbal will be embedded in their mind for years. Staff training in how to cope with potentially violent (physical or oral abuse) situations is vital . Glad to see the Co op taking this pro active stance with this campaign
It is disgusting that shop staff should have to suffer such abuse. A sign of the times unfortunately, with increasing lack of respect and lawlessness amongst far too many of the people these days. Until the police are given adequate resources and the court system deals more effectively with offenders, a lot of this deplorable behaviour will go unpunished.
