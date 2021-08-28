Chasetown FC’s strong early season home form continued as they collected all three points against Wisbech Town.

Action from Chasetown v Wisbech Town. Picture: Louise Yates

The Scholars started on the front foot and Jack Langston created a chance within the first minute.

There wasn’t much to choose between the two sides in the opening quarter though. Two half chances came Chasetown’s way as Joey Butlin was just wide with a low shot and then Charlie Congreve saved from Liam Kirton.

Kirton forced another stop and Langston fired wide again as the Scholars started to exert some pressure on the visitors.

Finally the breakthrough came a minute before half time. Aaron Ashford somehow squeezed a pass to Oli Hayward who fired a low right footer beyond the dive of Congreve.

Just after the hour, Chasetown doubled their advantage. Butlin was shoved to the ground inside the penalty area and Langston converted the spot kick to the keeper’s right.

The hosts were out of sight when Butlin struck a superb free kick into the roof of the Wisbech net.

The visitors found a route back into the game when Eoin McQuaid got on the end of a pass and beat Curtis Pond inside the six yard box.

But it was Chasetown that looked more likely to add to their tally as Butlin went close with another free kick late on.