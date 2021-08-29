A Lichfield author will discuss his work during a presentation at the annual meeting of a national literary society.

Hugh Ashton

Hugh Ashton will talk at The Friends of Tilling, a society devoted to the works of early 20th Century author EF Benson, next month.

He has created a short story for the meeting – Captain Puffin Comes to Tilling – and said he was delighted to be able to talk about his work.

“It was a great honour for me to be invited. “I had published four novellas during lockdown and they were very well received by the fans of Benson’s books, which I took as a terrific compliment. “I decided to write the first story during the first lockdown, and three others quickly followed in the space of a year. “I was pleasantly surprised to see how well they sold on Amazon and through other outlets, and by the nice things that people said about them.” Hugh Ashton

The author’s links with the works of EF Benson stretch back to his own TV appearance.

“These books have been favourites of mine since college days. In fact, they formed my Mastermind specialist subject in the first round of the 2019/20 series, and got me through to the semi-finals.” Hugh Ashton

Hugh is currently working on a novel involving characters from 18th Century Lichfield.