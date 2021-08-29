Lichfield’s MP says America’s global dominance will continue despite the current situation in Afghanistan.

Michael Fabricant made his comments in US publication the Washington Examiner.

The Conservative MP said despite the withdrawal from Kabul, the USA remained the true global superpower.

“Proponents of American decline have yet to provide an answer to the following conundrum – who can match, let alone surpass the United States?

“While our undignified retreat from Afghanistan has posed questions over the West’s determination to fight future wars and defend Taiwan against Chinese aggression, China’s military spend at over $200 billion is dwarfed by the US, which stands at around $715 billion.

“This is reflected in the available hardware of war. While the US currently has 20 aircraft carriers currently in service, with a further three in reserve and three under construction, China has only three, with another three on the way.

“This disparity is reflected in other areas too, from fighter jets to nuclear weapons. The only arena where China has a definitive edge is in terms of total military personnel, but infantry-based battles will not win wars.

“With this yawning gap in military capability which already exists between the two countries, it’s hard to avoid the conclusion that China cannot realistically hope to catch up in the foreseeable future.”

Michael Fabricant MP