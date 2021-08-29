A regional business leader says continued speculation about HS2 is “unwelcome and damaging”.

An artist’s impression of the HS2 line

The comments by CBI Midlands Director Richard Blackmore came after uncertainty about part of the proposed route.

Preparatory work for the section of the line cutting through Lichfield and the surrounding villages has already begun, but there are now doubts over whether other parts of the scheme will go ahead.

Mr Blackmore said the controversial scheme would help create a more balanced economy across the UK.