A regional business leader says continued speculation about HS2 is “unwelcome and damaging”.
The comments by CBI Midlands Director Richard Blackmore came after uncertainty about part of the proposed route.
Preparatory work for the section of the line cutting through Lichfield and the surrounding villages has already begun, but there are now doubts over whether other parts of the scheme will go ahead.
Mr Blackmore said the controversial scheme would help create a more balanced economy across the UK.
“HS2 is a project that levels up – a cornerstone of government and business ambitions. It’s too important a project to downgrade to HS1.5.
“The HS2 network will connect eight of the nation’s 10 biggest cities, creating jobs, opportunity and prosperity throughout the country.
“Reductions in road emissions and congestion will benefit the environment, and improved transport links can forge new collaborations between businesses, cities and regions.
“Continued speculation about the future of HS2 – which undermines confidence and investment decisions – is therefore both unwelcome and damaging.
“Government should put an end to any lingering uncertainty by reaffirming its commitment to delivering HS2, on time and in full, as a foundation stone for an equitable and sustainable future UK economy.”Richard Blackmore, CBI Midlands