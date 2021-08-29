Lichfield Cathedral. Picture: Mball93

A new film on the topic of climate change is to be screened at Lichfield Cathedral.

The screening of a All Creation Waits will take place at 6.30pm on 5th September.

Originally a live dance performance, the piece had to be filmed due to the Covid pandemic.

The screening will be followed by a discussion with creator Claire Henderson Davis and the person behind the text, Malcolm Guite.

A spokesperson for Lichfield Cathedral said:

“As the news continues to remind us of the reality of climate change, and as the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow draws nearer, we’re all encouraged to do all we can to better understand our relationship with our planet, the damage we have done and how we might be able to help it to heal. “We at the cathedral are pleased to be able to offer a space in which these issues can be thoughtfully considered.” Lichfield Cathedral spokesperson

Ticket details are available online.