Women in business across Lichfield are being invited to take part in a networking event.

The Lichfield LoveBiz Networking online session will take place from 9.30am to 11am on 14th September.

A spokesperson said:

“LoveBiz Networking brings together and connects businesses owned, managed or represented by women and is an energetic and supportive networking community across the UK to inspire and empower women in business from all sectors. “Our monthly meetings are less about passing referrals and more about supporting one another as we navigate the business world.”

Tickets are £10 and can be booked online.