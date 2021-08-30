Forward by Richard Bratby

The history of the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra is the subject of a talk at the Lichfield Literature Festival.

Writer and music critic Richard Bratby will discuss his book, Forward, which looks at the history of the orchestra over the past century.

A spokesperson said:

“Over a century of history, the CBSO has taken different names and forms. “It has weathered war, recession and social change, evolving from a part-time municipal ensemble into a symphony orchestra with a worldwide reputation. “But throughout it all, the CBSO has been Birmingham’s orchestra – the musical embodiment of one of the world’s great cities, in all its ambition, complexity and diversity. “In its centenary year, Forward: 100 Years of the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra celebrates a truly pioneering institution, at home and abroad.”

Richard Bratby will talk at The Hub at St Mary’s at 9am on 10th September. Tickets are £10 and can be booked online.